FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Two days left to apply for 233 posts on fssai.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) is going to conclude its recruitment drive in the next two days. FSSAI has invited applications for various posts in the organisation.

The company is recruiting for the position of food analysts, technical officers, Hindi translators, central food safety officers (CFSO), assistants, personal assistants, and IT assistants. The interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of FSSAI- fssai.gov.in.

The application process for this recruitment drive began on October 8, 2021 and the last day to apply for these posts is November 7, 2021.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total number of posts vacant- 233

Food Analyst: 4

Technical Officer: 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) :37

Assistant Manager (IT): 4

Assistant Manager: 4

Assistant: 33

Hindi Translator: 1

Personal Assistant: 19

IT Assistant : 3

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Selection process

A written test followed by an interview/skill test, if needed, will be the basis of selection. Written exam will be conducted in computer-based tests mode.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Other details

For age limits and other information, candidates can go to the official site.

It may be noted that if any candidate is applying for multiple posts, they would be required to indicate their priority for joining the posts in case of they get selected for more than one post.

In case of any issue, the candidates can contact the concerned department by mailing fssaihelpdesk2021@gmail.com.

