FSSAI

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Food Analyst posts at fssai.gov.in - Check details here

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply is March 10. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Apply for Food Analyst posts at fssai.gov.in - Check details here

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced vacancies for Food Analysts and has invited applications from interested candidates.

According to the notification released on https://www.fssai.gov.in, the recruitment drive is being held for two vacancies at the National Food Laboratory, JNPT, Nhava Sheva, Mumbai. 

Interested candidates can scroll down for more details.

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Period of Contract

Six months. The tenure may be extended further up to one year depending upon the performance and requirement. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

  • Candidates need to have a Master’s degree in Chemistry or Biochemistry or Microbiology or Dairy Chemistry or Food Technology, Food and Nutrition or Bachelor of Technology in Dairy or Oil or degree in Veterinary Sciences with no less than three years experience in the analysis of food. 
  • Candidates must also be declared qualified for appointment as a Food Analyst by a Board appointed and notified by the Food Authority. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Age limit

The upper age limit is 50 years as March 10, 2022. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Salary 

Rs.60,000 per month (Consolidated)

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Last date

The last date to apply is March 10, 2022. 

FSSAI Recruitment 2022: Official advertisement

Interested candidates can only apply through ONLINE mode at https://www.fssai.gov.in.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
