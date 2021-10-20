FSSAI Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced at fssai.gov.in, check last date and direct link to apply

New Delhi: From Technical Director to Senior IT Manager, the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced bumper vacancies and has invited applications from interested candidates. As many as 305 vacancies have been announced on FSSAI's official website (fssai.gov.in).

Scroll down to check the details.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Name and numbers of posts

Director (Technical) -- 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 03

Senior Manager -- 01

Senior Manager (IT) -- 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 07

Manager -- 02

Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant Director (Tech) -- 11

Assistant Director (OL) -- 01

Deputy Manager -- 04

Deputy Manager (IT) -- 02

Administrative Officer -- 10

Senior Private Secretary -- 06

Personal Secretary -- 15

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant -- 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) -- 02

Food Analyst -- 04

Technical Officer -- 125

Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO) -- 37

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 04

Assistant Manager -- 04

Assistant -- 33

Hindi Translator -- 01

Personal Assistant -- 19

IT Assistant -- 03

Junior Assistant (Grade-1) -- 03

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Interested candidates are needed to apply only ONLINE through the official website of FSSAI. No other mode for submission of application is available and candidates are not to forward hard copies of online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here to check the direct link to apply for the above mentioned vacancies.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date

While for some vacancies, the last date is November 7, for other vacancies, it is November 12, 2021.

The detailed information regarding qualification, experience, etc is available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on FSSAI's website (www.fssai.gov.in).

