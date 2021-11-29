FSSAI Recruitment: Several vacancies announced on fssai.gov.in, check direct link to apply

FSSAI Recruitment: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued a notification to fill the vacant posts of Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer posts.

The Authority has published the detailed notification on its official website at fssai.gov.in and has invited applications from interested candidates.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Director (Technical) -- 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 03

Senior Manager -- 01

Senior Manager (IT) -- 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 07

Manager -- 02

Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant Director (Tech) -- 11

Assistant Director (OL) -- 01

Deputy Manager -- 04

Deputy Manager (IT) -- 02

Administrative Officer -- 10

Senior Private Secretary -- 06

Personal Secretary -- 15

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant -- 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) -- 02

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE through FSSAI's official website. No other mode for submission of application is available. This is to be noted that the applicants also need to forward hard copies of the online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date

The last date to apply for the above-mentioned posts is November 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

The detailed notification regarding the same is available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on FSSAI's official website at www.fssai.gov.in.

