FSSAI Recruitment: Vacancies announced for Directors, Managers, Administrative Officers on fssai.gov.in, details here

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: The Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited applications for several vacant posts like Director, Joint Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director, Senior Manager, Manager, Deputy Manager and Administrative Officer.

The detailed notification has been released on FSSAI's official website (fssai.gov.in). Interested candidates can also scroll down to check all the important details.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Vacant posts and number of vacancies

Director (Technical) -- 02

Joint Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 03

Senior Manager -- 01

Senior Manager (IT) -- 01

Deputy Director (Technical, Legal, Admin & Finance) -- 07

Manager -- 02

Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant Director (Tech) -- 11

Assistant Director (OL) -- 01

Deputy Manager -- 04

Deputy Manager (IT) -- 02

Administrative Officer -- 10

Senior Private Secretary -- 06

Personal Secretary -- 15

Assistant Manager (IT) -- 01

Assistant -- 02

Staff Car Driver (Ordinary Grade) -- 02

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE through FSSAI's official website as no other mode for submission of application is available. Applicants also need to forward hard copies of the online application to FSSAI.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates can apply till November 30.

FSSAI Recruitment 2021: Direct link to apply

Click here to check the direct link to apply.

Detailed information regarding qualification, experience, etc is available under the 'Jobs at FSSAI (Careers)' section on FSSAI's official website (www.fssai.gov.in).

