GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Last day to apply for various vacancies on gailonline.com, details here

New Delhi: The Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL) India has issued a notification from eligible candidates for Chief Manager and Senior Officer posts. GAIL is looking to fill up 9 posts in the organization through this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of GAIL India on gailonline.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 20, 2022.

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Chief Manager: 2 Posts

Senior Officer: 7 Posts

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Educational Qualification

Chief Manager: MBBS with MD / DNB in General Medicine

Senior Officer: MBBS Degree

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

GAIL India selection process will include Group Discussion and/or Interview before the Selection Committee. Candidates can check the age limit and other details here- Detailed Notification

GAIL India Recruitment 2022: Application Fees

It may be noted that the candidates belonging to General, EWS & OBC (NCL) category are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 200, while SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fees.

