हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UPSC

Good news! UPSC allows EPFO exam candidates to change choice of exam centre

UPSC has announced that candidates who had applied for EPFO exams will be allowed to change the preferences for exam centre. 

Good news! UPSC allows EPFO exam candidates to change choice of exam centre

In a good news for jobseekers, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that candidates, those who had applied for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), will be allowed to change the preferences for exam centre. 

The UPSC EPFO exam is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2021.

According to UPSC, the candidates will be allowed to change their exam centre in two phases: December 15 to December 21 and December 29 to January 4.

The UPSC said that several candidates have requested the UPSC to change their exam centre.

"The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing centres as well as new centres which have been added," the UPSC has said.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be held at 72 centres across India. The duration of UPSC EPFO exam will be two hours and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be both in English and Hindi language. 

Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The UPSC said that exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through the examination.

Live TV

In January 2020, the UPSC had notified the recruitment and many candidates have changed their locations during coronavirus pandemic. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UPSCEPFOEPFO exam
Next
Story

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Indian Army to begin recruitment rally for these states in 2021, class 10, 12 pass students eligible; check details
  • 97,03,770Confirmed
  • 1,40,958Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT11M15S

Know what IB minister Prakash Javadekar said about 'Bharat Bandh' in a conversation with Zee News