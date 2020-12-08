Good news! UPSC allows EPFO exam candidates to change choice of exam centre

In a good news for jobseekers, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced that candidates, those who had applied for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer in the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), will be allowed to change the preferences for exam centre.

The UPSC EPFO exam is scheduled to take place on May 9, 2021.

According to UPSC, the candidates will be allowed to change their exam centre in two phases: December 15 to December 21 and December 29 to January 4.

The UPSC said that several candidates have requested the UPSC to change their exam centre.

"The requests of the candidates for change in their centres will be considered against the available capacities at the existing centres as well as new centres which have been added," the UPSC has said.

The UPSC EPFO exam will be held at 72 centres across India. The duration of UPSC EPFO exam will be two hours and all the questions will carry equal marks. The test will be objective in nature and questions will be both in English and Hindi language.

Candidates who qualify in the written test will be called for interview. The UPSC said that exam and interview will carry weightage in the ratio of 75:25.

A total of 421 vacancies will be filled through the examination.

Live TV

In January 2020, the UPSC had notified the recruitment and many candidates have changed their locations during coronavirus pandemic.