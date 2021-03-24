GPSC Recruitment: Assistant Professor Results 2019 declared on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

New Delhi: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Wednesday (March 24) declared the list of shortlisted candidates for interview for the position of Assistant Professor.

The provisional interview merit list has been released on the official website of GPSC on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC had invited applications for recruitment of faculties in the departments of Arts, Science and Commerce of government colleges.

A total of 617 students have qualified for the interview round.

Steps to check the list of shortlisted candidates for GPSC Assistant Professor

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSC on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘News and Event’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link which reads: "Eligibility list (Interview) - 86/2018-19"

Step 4: Click on the "View Attachment" link

Step 5: Click on the PDF link of Eligibility List

Step 6: The list of shortlisted candidates for GPSC Assistant Professor will appear on the screen.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the cumulative marks obtained in the written and interview round. The candidates would be able to check their roll number on the GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019 list.