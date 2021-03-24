हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GPSC

GPSC Recruitment: Assistant Professor Results 2019 declared on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in

The provisional interview merit list has been released on the official website of GPSC on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC Recruitment: Assistant Professor Results 2019 declared on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) on Wednesday (March 24) declared the list of shortlisted candidates for interview for the position of Assistant Professor.

The provisional interview merit list has been released on the official website of GPSC on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSC had invited applications for recruitment of faculties in the departments of Arts, Science and Commerce of government colleges.

A total of 617 students have qualified for the interview round.

Steps to check the list of shortlisted candidates for GPSC Assistant Professor 

Step 1: Visit the official website of GPSC on gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to the ‘News and Event’ section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link which reads: "Eligibility list (Interview) - 86/2018-19"

Step 4: Click on the "View Attachment" link

Step 5: Click on the PDF link of Eligibility List

Step 6: The list of shortlisted candidates for GPSC Assistant Professor will appear on the screen.

The selection of the candidates will be done based on the cumulative marks obtained in the written and interview round. The candidates would be able to check their roll number on the GPSC Assistant Professor Result 2019 list.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GPSCRecruitment 2021GPSC results
Next
Story

UIDAI Recruitment 2021: Vacancy released for Consultant position, check eligibility and other details

Must Watch

PT7M21S

Bollywood Breaking: Ankita explains the reason for Break Up from Sushant