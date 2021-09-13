GSECL Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for 155 Engineer vacancies tomorrow, check salary and other details

New Delhi: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has invited applications for the recruitment of candidates to the post of Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Engineer).

A total of 155 vacancies have been released for engineering graduates having a BE or B. Tech degree in one of these disciplines - Electrical, Mechanical, Instrumentation & Control, Electronics & Communication, Metallurgy and Civil.

Interested candidates can apply for the job through the official website on gsecl.in.

However, those candidates who are interested must hurry as the application window is going to close soon. The last date to apply online is September 14 (6 pm). Hence, the candidates have less than 24 hours to apply for the job.

GSECL Recruitment 2021 - Vacancy details:

Electrical – 45

Mechanical - 55

Instrumentation & Control - 19

Electronics & Communication - 10

Metallurgy - 1

Civil – 25

GSECL Recruitment 2021 - Salary:

A fixed remuneration per month for the first year will be Rs 37,000 and from the second year to the fifth year it will be Rs 39000.

On satisfactory completion of five years as Vidyut Sahayak, the candidates may be appointed to the post of Junior Engineer on regular basis with a pay scale of Rs 45400 to 101200.

GSECL Recruitment 2021 - Age Limit:

The age limit of the candidates to be eligible is 35 years for the unreserved category. Relaxations will be given as per government rules.

The exam will be conducted in online mode.

