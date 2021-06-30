GUJCET 2021: Last day to register, direct link for application in here

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB will conclude the application process for GUJCET 2021 on June 30, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for Gujarat Common Entrance Test yet visit the official website: gujcet.gseb.org for the registration.

Eligibility criteria: The candidates should be a citizen of India to apply for the exam and must have a domicile of Gujarat which means either they should be born in Gujarat or must have completed their 10th ad 12th board exams from Gujarat Schools.

Application procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB: gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter the registration details or login details.

Step 3: Fill in the application form available.

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Submit your application by clicking the submit icon.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For all the candidates the examination fee is Rs 300/-. The application fee can be paid through the SBIePay System using a credit card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

