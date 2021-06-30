हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
GUJCET 2021

GUJCET 2021: Last day to register, direct link for application in here

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB will conclude the application process for Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2021 on June 30, 2021.

GUJCET 2021: Last day to register, direct link for application in here
Image credit: Pixabay

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, GSHSEB will conclude the application process for GUJCET 2021 on June 30, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates who have not applied for Gujarat Common Entrance Test yet visit the official website: gujcet.gseb.org for the registration. 

Eligibility criteria: The candidates should be a citizen of India to apply for the exam and must have a domicile of Gujarat which means either they should be born in Gujarat or must have completed their 10th ad 12th board exams from Gujarat Schools. 

DIRECT LINK FOR APPLICATION

Application procedure:

Step 1: Visit the official site of GSEB: gujcet.gseb.org.

Step 2: Enter the registration details or login details.

Step 3: Fill in the application form available.

Step 4: Make the payment of the application fees.

Step 5: Submit your application by clicking the submit icon.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For all the candidates the examination fee is Rs 300/-. The application fee can be paid through the SBIePay System using a credit card, Debit Card, or Net Banking. Fee can also be paid using the online SBIePay “SBI Branch Payment” Option in any SBI Branch of the Country.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Board Class 10th Exams 2021: GSEB SSC results declared, know how to check

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
GUJCET 2021Gujarat Common Entrance Test
Next
Story

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1,940 vacancies extended, check direct link and other details

Must Watch

PT10M

Delhi: Tuesday was the hottest day of the entire season