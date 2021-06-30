Gujarat Board Class 10th Exams 2021: GSEB SSC results declared, know how to check

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) declared the Class 10th results.

The SSC results were released on the official website of GSHSEB at http://www.gseb.org.

Know how to check Gujarat Board Class 10th results:

1. Visit the official GSHSEB website - http://www.gseb.org.

2. Login with your id and password.

3. Your Gujarat SSC result 2021 will be viewed.

4. Save the copy for future references.

As many as 8,57,204 had registered to appear in the exams and the pass percentage is reportedly recorded at 100% this year.