हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gujarat Board

Gujarat Board Class 10th Exams 2021: GSEB SSC results declared, know how to check

As many as 8,57,204 had registered to appear in the exams and the pass percentage is reportedly recorded at 100% this year. 

Gujarat Board Class 10th Exams 2021: GSEB SSC results declared, know how to check
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Tuesday (June 29, 2021) declared the Class 10th results. 

The SSC results were released on the official website of GSHSEB at http://www.gseb.org.

Know how to check Gujarat Board Class 10th results: 

1. Visit the official GSHSEB website - http://www.gseb.org.

2. Login with your id and password.

3. Your Gujarat SSC result 2021 will be viewed. 

4. Save the copy for future references.

As many as 8,57,204 had registered to appear in the exams and the pass percentage is reportedly recorded at 100% this year. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gujarat BoardGSHSEB class 10 exam resultsGSHSEB
Next
Story

Cylinder blast claims four lives in Delhi's Shahdara

Must Watch

PT21M12S

DNA: Why is #iSupportZeeNews trending on social media?