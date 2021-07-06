हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Haryana Police recruitment 2021

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Three days left to apply for 465 SI vacant posts at www.hssc.gov.in

The HSSC has invited online applications for direct recruitment for 400 posts of Sub Inspector (Male) and 65 posts of Sub Inspector (Female) of Group C. 

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: Three days left to apply for 465 SI vacant posts at www.hssc.gov.in
Representational Image

Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has extended the last date to apply for over 460 posts of Sub inspectors.

It has invited online applications for direct recruitment for 400 posts of Sub Inspector (Male) and 65 posts of Sub Inspector (Female) of Group C. 

The last date to apply has now been extended from July 2 to July 9 (till 11:59 PM) and interested candidates can apply on HSSC's official website at http://hssc.gov.in./. The last date to deposit the fee has also been extended to July 13.

Educational Qualifications: Graduation from a recognized university or its equivalent. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subjects or higher.

Age limit: The interested candidate should be between 21-27 years, as on June 1, 2021. However, age relaxation is there for the reserved category.

Pay Scale: Rs 35400- 1,12,400

Click here to check HSSC Police SI recruitment 2021 official notification

Click here for direct link to apply 

