Haryana SSC Recruitment: 465 vacancies for male, female Sub-Inspectors released, pay scale Rs 35400 to 112400

New Delhi: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for direct recruitment of male and female candidates for the post of Sub-Inspector in Group C of the police department.

Out of the total 465 openings, 400 vacancies are meant for male candidates, while there are 65 vacancies for female Sub Inspector position.

Interested candidates can apply on the official website at hryssc.in.

The application window will open on June 19, 2021. The last date to submit online application is July 2, 2021. The tentative date of the OMR-based exam is August 1, 2021.

Age Limit for HSSC Sub-Inspector recruitment:

A candidate must be between 21 and 27 years of age to be eligible. Certain relaxation will be provided as per the government rules.

Educational qualification required for HSSC Sub-Inspector recruitment:

1. Graduation from a recognized university or its equivalent

2. Matric with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the subject or higher

Salary of HSSC Sub-Inspector:

Pay Scale: Rs.35400- 112400- Level-6, Cell-I.

How to apply for HSSC Sub-Inspector recruitment:

Step 1: The candidate should fill all details while filling the Online Application Form. Once the window opens, the online application can be filled up at: http://adv3/2021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Step 2: After applying online, Registration No. and Password will be generated. Take print out of the registration no. and password screen for future reference.

Step 3: After successful submission of application, candidates can again take final print out of application form and e-Challan.

Important dates:

Opening date for submission of online applications – June 19, 2021

Closing date for submission of online application – July 2, 2021 (By 11:59 pm)

Closing date for deposit of fee – July 6, 2021

Examination date: August 1, 2021 (Tentative)

