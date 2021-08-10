Haven't checked NASA's recruitment for its Mars mission yet? We have got you covered

Washington: The US space agency NASA has released a notification for the recruitment of participants as crew members during the first one-year analog mission in habitat to simulate life in a distant world, set to begin in Fall 2022.

NASA is seeking four applicants who will live in a simulated Martian exploration habitat for a year in Mars Dune Alpha, a 1,700-square-foot Martian habitat created by a 3D printer that is inside a building at Johnson Space Center in Houston.

"In preparation for the real-life challenges of future missions to Mars, Nasa will study how highly motivated individuals respond under the rigor of a long-duration, ground-based simulation," NASA stated.

The habitat will simulate the challenges of a mission on Mars, crew tasks may include simulated spacewalks, scientific research, use of virtual reality and robotic controls, and exchanging communications, the Nasa statement read.

Nasa is planning three of these missions -- known as Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog -- with the first one starting in fall (September 1-November 30) next year.

“The analog is critical for testing solutions to meet the complex needs of living on the Martian surface” said Grace Douglas, lead scientist for Nasa’s Advanced Food Technology research effort at Nasa’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

“Simulations on Earth will help us understand and counter the physical and mental challenges astronauts will face before they go," he added.

Here are the eligibility criteria:

The application is open only to US citizens or permanent residents in the age group 30-55. Other criteria for selection include proficiency in English, good physical health and no smoking habit.

On the educational front, a master’s degree in a STEM field such as engineering, mathematics, or biological, physical or computer science from an accredited institution is required. Additionally, the candidates who have completed two years of work on a doctoral program in STEM, or completed a medical degree, or a test pilot program will also be considered.

With four years of professional experience, applicants who have completed military officer training or a Bachelor of Science in a STEM field may be considered, the Nasa statement read.

