HSSC Recruitment 2021: Application reopens for 2385 vacancies, check where to apply

New Delhi: Here comes the great news for candidates who wish to apply for Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC). HSSC has reopened its online application forms for its recruitment for the posts of Patwari and Gram Sacheev on Monday (March 8).

Interested candidates can apply online for available posts by visiting the official website of the commission, www.hssc.gov.in. The last date to apply for the post of HSSC Patwari is March 22, 2021.

However, candidates must note that they can submit their application fees by March 25, 2021.

This year, a total of 2385 candidates will be appointed for the posts released by HSSC. Of these, 1100 vacancies are open for the posts of Canal Patwari, 697 for Gram Sacheev and 588 for Patwari.

Take a look at the eligibility criteria for the vacancies available:

Canal Patwari: Graduation

Age limit: 18-42 years

Patwari: Graduation

Age Limit: 17-42 years

Gram Sacheev: Graduation

Age limit: 17-42 years

Selection: On the basis of common written exam

Application Fee:

Genral Category (Male/Female): Rs 100

General Category (Female of Haryana Residence only): Rs 50

SSC/BC Candidates of Haryana State (Male): Rs 25

SSC/BC Candidates of Haryana State (Female): Rs 13