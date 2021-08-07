HURL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 513 Non-Executive vacancies, get direct link here

New Delhi: Hindustan Urvarak and Rasayan Limited (HURL) has invited applications for various posts including technician, lab assistants, and accountants. The recruitment drive will fill a total of 513 vacancies in Non-Executive posts including Junior Engineer Assistant, Junior Lab Assistant, Engineer Assistant and Store Assistant. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of HURL at hurl.net.in.

The application process which commenced on August 3, 2021 will remain open till August 16, 2021.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have Diploma/ Degree from a recognized university. Those candidates holding a qualification through part-time/correspondence/distance education mode are not eligible to apply. The age limit of the ideal candidates should be between 25 to 40 years. For more details, candidates are recommended to check the notification here.

Selection procedure:

The candidates will have to undergo a Computer-based-test followed by Trade Test. Final selection will be on the basis of the marks acquired in the computer-based test subject to qualifying the trade test.

Check steps below on how to apply for HURL recruitment 2021:

1. Go to the official website hurl.net.in.

2. Click “Recruitment of Non-Executives-2021” in the Career section.

3. A notification tab will open. Read the eligibility before applying.

4. After checking eligibility, press “Click Here to Apply”. It is to be noted that a new user will have to first register before applying. Those who already have an account, can login and apply directly.

5. Enter your details and pay the application fees.

6. Click submit button and take a printout of the application form.

