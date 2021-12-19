I-T Department Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in, check details

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, has invited applications for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in various games/sports.

According to the notification released on the I-T department's official website (https://incometaxindia.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted for the two posts namely 'Tax Assistant' and 'Multi-Tasking Staff'.

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Tax Assistant - 05



- 05 Multi-Tasking Staff - 02

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility

Tax Assistant - Candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.



- Candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour. Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidates should have a 10th class pass degree or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on April 1, 2021

Tax Assistant - 18 - 27 years.



18 - 27 years. Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 - 25 years.

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The application form duly filled in all respects needed to be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words -- “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and sent to the following address --

Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax (HQ)(Admn.)

O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,

C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road

Kochi 682018.

I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Last date

Candidates need to fill application forms and send them either by post or in-person to reach the above-mentioned address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir).

The application form along with terms and conditions and instructions to the candidates can also be downloaded from the Income Tax Department's official website at www.incometaxindia.gov.in.

Live TV