I-T Department Recruitment: Few days left to apply for Tax Assistant, Multi Tasking Staff vacancies at incometaxindia.gov.in, check details

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Kerala, has invited applications for the recruitment of meritorious sportspersons in various games/sports.
According to the notification released on the I-T department's official website (https://incometaxindia.gov.in), the recruitment drive is being conducted for the two posts namely 'Tax Assistant' and 'Multi-Tasking Staff'.
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
- Tax Assistant - 05
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 02
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Eligibility
- Tax Assistant - Candidates should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.
- Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidates should have a 10th class pass degree or equivalent from a recognized board or university.
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on April 1, 2021
- Tax Assistant - 18 - 27 years.
- Multi-Tasking Staff - 18 - 25 years.
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply
The application form duly filled in all respects needed to be submitted in a closed cover super scribed with words -- “Application for recruitment in sports quota in Income Tax Department 2021-22” and sent to the following address --
Deputy Commissioner of Income-Tax (HQ)(Admn.)
O/o the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income-Tax, Kerala,
C.R. Building, I.S. Press Road
Kochi 682018.
I-T Department Recruitment 2021: Last date
Candidates need to fill application forms and send them either by post or in-person to reach the above-mentioned address by December 31, 2021 (January 14, 2022, for candidates domiciled in North-Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir).
Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Check official notification
The application form along with terms and conditions and instructions to the candidates can also be downloaded from the Income Tax Department's official website at www.incometaxindia.gov.in.