IAF Agnieer Vayu Recruitenmt 2023: Registration Begins On agnipathvayu.cdac.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: The Indian Air Force (IAF) started the registration process for the Agniveer Vayu 2023 today, March 17, 2023. Candidates who wish to apply for Agniveer Vayu Posts can fill out the application form on the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in. Candidates can apply for the Agniveer recruitment on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Candidates must note that the last date to fill out the Ahgniveer Vayu application form is ONLINE March 31, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill the application form before the deadline to avoid any technical issues.

Here's How to Apply For Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- agnipathvayu.cdac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads-- "Only ONLINE REGISTERED applications shall be accepted. For registration [Click here]"

Step 3: In the newly opened window Register yourself with your name, mobile number, etc

Step 4: Log in with system generated registration number and password

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents

Step 6: Pay the applicable application fee and submit the application form

Step 7: Download the Agniveer Vayu 2023 application form and save it for Future reference

Agniveer Vayu 2023 Exam Date

The IAF is scheduled to conduct the Agnipath Agniveer Vauy Exam 2023 from May 20, 2023 onwards in online mode. For more details about the recruitment drive, like eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, pay scale, etc, candidates can go through the official notification here.