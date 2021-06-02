हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IAF Recruitment 2021: Application process for AFCAT begins, apply before June 30

The application process began on Tuesday (June 1). Interested candidates can visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in to apply for the test.

File Photo

New Delhi: Indian Air Force has invited applications for recruitment through Air Force Common Admission Test, AFCAT-2 for various posts.

The course will begin in July 2022 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission and Short Service Commission in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

The application process began on Tuesday (June 1). The last date to apply is June 30. Interested candidates can visit the official website at afcat.cdac.in to apply for the test.

Indian Air force is also inviting applications for grant of PC/SSC for NCC special entry scheme (for flying Branch) and for Meteorology entry. A total of 334 vacancies have been released for this.

The selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the AFCAT written examination, an intelligence rating test, picture perception and discussion test, psychological test, group tests, and interview.

The allowances will be applicable based on the nature of the duty which includes Flying, Technical, Field Area Special Compensatory (Hill area), special Force, Siachen, Island Special Duty, Test Pilot, and Flight Test Engineer, Area and Remote Locality Allowance.

