IB ACIO 2020 exam notification out, registration begins at mha.gov.in; know how to apply

IB ACIO 2020 exam: Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs has released a notification inviting applications for the Assistant Central Intelligence Officer-Grade-II/ Executive Examination-2020.

Online applications are invited from Indian citizens for direct recruitment to the 2000 ACIO-II/Exe vacancies in IB, MHA, Government of India. Interested candidates, fulfilling the criteria, can apply for the post through official website of the board, which is - www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in.

The eligibility of the candidates in terms of age, educational qualification, caste/category etc. will be determined on the closing date. The candidates must have an essential qualification for the post applied for, on or before the closing date, i.e., the final result must be out on or before the closing date, i.e., January 9, 2021 (till 2359 hours) & he/she must have been declared successful in it.

Appointment to the post would be temporary. Thus, appointment in permanent capacity will depend on various factors governing permanent appointment in such post in force at that time. Successful completion of mandatory induction training is a pre-requisite for confirmation to the post.

IB ACIO 2020 Exam: Important Dates

IB ACIO official notification: Dec 19, 2020 (Tentative)

Online Application starting date: December 19-20, 2020

Online Application closing date: January 9, 2021

Last date of submission of Application fee: Jan 12, 2021 (Banking hours)

IB ACIO 2020 Exam: Vacancy Details

General: 9892

OBC: 4173

EWS: 1134

SC: 3605

ST: 121

Total: 2000

Here's the direct link to apply online for AB ACIO 2020 exam

IB ACIO 2020 Exam: Eligibility Criteria

Education Qualification

Essential: Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university.

Desirable: Knowledge of Computers.

Age Limit

Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years. The upper age limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to reserved categories. Upper age limit is relaxable by five year for SC/ST and by three years for OBC candidates. Upper age limit is relaxable for departmental candidates’ up to 40 years of age who have rendered three years of regular and continuous service.

The age limit is relaxable up to age of 35 years for general candidates and up to 40 years for SC/ST in case of widows, divorced women and women judicially separated from their husbands and not remarried.

IB ACIO 2020 Exam: How to apply

Application should be submitted only through online registration by logging on to the website www.mha.gov.in or www.ncs.gov.in. The applications would not be accepted through any other mode.

Step 1: Registration

Step 2: Completion of application form

Step 3: Payment of application fee.

After the registration is over, the candidate will be provided an 'Application Sequence Number/ASN', at their registered mobile number and email ID, which may be noted for subsequent login for filling up remaining part of registration and also for use in future.

