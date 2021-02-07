IBPS Clerk prelims result 2020-21 released at ibps.in, find direct link here

IBPS Clerk Prelims exam 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has declared the result for the online preliminary exam for Clerk’s (CRP- Clerks–X) post. Candidates who appeared for the examination held in December 2020 can now check their final result on the official website of IBPS - www.ibps.in and download it soonest.

Candidates, who appeared for the exam can download IBPS Clerk Pre-Result directly from IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Download Link.

The IBPS Clerk exam was held on December 5, 12, and 13 for the post of Clerk (CRP- Clerks–X). This year, the IBPS had issued some special instructions for candidates to keep in mind due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the paper pattern and other things remained the same as in previous years.

IBPS Prelims Result 2020-21: Check steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP Clerks X’

Step 3: You will be directed to a new window

Step 4: Login using your Registration Number and Password

Step 5: Hit the login button

Step 6: Download the IBPS Prelims result for future reference.

Direct link to download IBPS Prelims Result 2020-21:

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021

Those candidates who have qualified in the prelims can now take the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam that will be held on February 28, 2021. The Mains Exam will 190 questions of 200 marks and the candidates will be given is 2 hours and 40 minutes.

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021

The candidates are also required to download IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card from the IBPS official website or through the link below:

IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Download

