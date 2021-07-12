IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Registration starts, know eligibility, important details & steps to apply

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released notification for the recruitment of clerks at nationalized banks such as Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, etc. Those interested can visit the official website ibps.in to check the details and register for the recruitment process.

Aspirants must note that the online registration process for IBPS Clerk Recruitment has already started. Eligible candidates can apply for the same through this direct link here: https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpcl11jun21/

“Since recruitment in clerical cadre in public sector banks is done on state/UT-wise basis, candidates can apply for vacancies in any one State/ UT only. Consequently, a candidate would be required to appear for online examination in any one of the centers in that particular State/UT,” reads the official notification.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Important Dates

*Commencement of online registration of application: July 12

*Closure of registration of application: August 1

*Closure for editing application details: August 1

*Online Fee Payment: July 12 to August 1

*Last date for printing your application: August 1

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Age: Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 28 years. i.e. A candidate must have been born not earlier than 02.07.1993 and not later than 01.07.2001 (both dates inclusive).

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government.

The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Computer Literacy: Operating and working knowledge in computer systems is mandatory i.e. candidates should have Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information

Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

Proficiency in the Official Language of the State/UT (candidates should know how to read/ write and speak

the Official Language of the State/UT) for which vacancies a candidate wishes to apply is preferable.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2021: Steps to apply

1. Open the official website of the Institute – ibps.in

2. Click on the IBPS Clerk Exam notification available on the homepage

3. Go to the New Registration link

4. Generate user ID and Password by entering your basic details.

5. Login using user ID and Password

6. Fill in the application form

7. Upload the required document

8. Make the application fee payment and download the receipt



Live TV