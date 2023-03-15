IBPS PO Final Result 2023 Declared On ibps.in, Direct Link To Download Mains Scorecard Here
IBPS PO Final Result 2023 is now available on the official website- ibps.in, scroll down for the direct link to download IBPS PO Mains Score Card.
IBPS PO Final Result 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the final result scorecard for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS PO exam can now check and download the IBPS PO scorecards from the official website ibps.in. Candidates can download their IBPS PO Mains Result from the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below
Here's how to download IBPS PO Final Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the official website- ibps.in
Step 2: On the home page click on the link that reads- "Click here to view scores of candidates shortlisted for interview for CRP PO/MTS-XII"
Step 3: In the newly opened window, entre your credentials like roll number and DOB
Step 4: Submit and your IBPS PO Final Result 2023 will appear on your screen
Step 5: Check and download your IBPS Mains scorecard and save it for future refernce
IBPS PO Final Result 2023 Direct Link
