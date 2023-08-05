IBPS PO Recruitment 2023 Official Notification Out; Apply For Over 3k Bank PO Posts On ibps.in; Direct Link Here

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for the recruitment of Probationary Officers. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for over 3,000 posts on the official website - ibps.in. IBPS PO is a national-level recruitment exam conducted in three phases - preliminary, mains and interview.

IBPS PO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Commencement og Online Application: August 1, 2023

Last Date To Aplly For IBPS PO Posts: August 21, 2023

IBPS PO Admit Card 2023: To be released in September

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date: To be held in September/ October

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2023: October

IBPS Mains Exam 2023 Date: November

IBPS PO Vacancy 2023

The Institute is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up 3049 posts available in 11 public sector undertaking banks. The highest number of IBPS PO vacancies is available in the Central Bank of India followed by Canara Bank.

IBPS PO 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the post must be between 20 to 30 years of age and have a Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must have a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that as they have to indicate the percentage of marks obtained in the application form.

Candidates can check the detailed Eligibility criteria from the IBPS PO Official Recruitment Notification here.

IBS PO Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

SC/ST/PWD: Rs.175 (Intimation Charges only)

General and Others: Rs. 850 (App. Fee including intimation charges)

Here's How To Apply For IBPS PO 2023 Recruitment

Step 1: Visit the official page of IBPS - www.ibps.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on CRP PO/MT listed - Step 3: Now click on the link notifying- ‘Click here to Apply Online for Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainee-XIII CRP PO/MT-XIII’

Step 3: Now, click on the ‘New Registration’ link and fill in all the required details

Step 4: Now login with system generated application number and password and upload a photograph and signature as per the required specification

Step 6: Pay the application fee and submit the application form

Step 6: Download the application form and save it for future reference