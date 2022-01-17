हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IBPS

IBPS Recruitment: 2022-2023 calendar released at ibps.in, check schedule for clerk, PO, RRB exams here

Institute of Banking Personnel informed that the registration process will be through online mode only.

IBPS Calendar 2022-2023: The Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on Sunday (January 16, 2022) released its tentative Exam Calendar 2022-2023.

According to the calendar released on the official website (https://www.ibps.in), the Institute has announced dates for RRB, PO, Clerk, SO and other exams.

Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of IBPS regularly for detailed notification for each of the examinations to be displayed in due course.

IBPS Recruitment: RRBs – CRP RRB-XI (Office Assistants) and (Officers)

Preliminary Examination: Office Assistants and Officer Scale I -- 07.08.2022, 13.08.2022, 14.08.2022, 20.08.2022 and 21.08.2022.

Single Examination: Officers Scale II & III -- 24.09.2022.

Main Examination: 

  • Officer Scale I -- 24.09.2022
  • Office Assistants -- 01.10.2022

IBPS Recruitment: PSBs – CRP CLERK-XII, CRP PO/MT-XII & CRP SPL-XII

Preliminary Examination: 

  • Clerks -- 28.08.2022, 03.09.2022, 04.09.2022
  • Probationary Officers -- 15.10.2022, 16.10.2022, 22.10.2022
  • Specialist Officers -- 24.12.2022, 31.12.2022

Main Examination: 

  • Clerks -- 08.10.2022 
  • Probationary Officers -- 26.11.2022 
  • Specialist Officers -- 29.01.2023

IBPS Recruitment: Process of Registration

The registration process will be through online mode only and there will be a single registration for both preliminary and main examinations, wherever applicable. Candidates will be required to upload their photographs, signatures, thumb impressions and a scanned copy of the handwritten declaration as per the format, which will be available in the respective advertisement.

