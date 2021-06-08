हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ibps rrb

IBPS RRB PO, Clerk Recruitment 2021: Application process begins, here's everything you need to know

File Photo

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification for IBPS RRB PO and Clerk recruitment 2021 on its official website- www.ibps.in. The application process will begin on Tuesday (June 8). 

The IBPS has released a total 10,676 vacancies for post of officers and officer assistants. Out of the 10,676 vacancies, 5,076 vacancies are for office assistant, 4,206 for officer scale- 1 (assistant manager), 1,060 for officer scale 2 and 156 for officer scale 3 posts. 

Graduates who have a bachelor's degree from a recognised university can apply for the posts. Aspirants are advised to read the official IBPS RRB notification carefully for detailed eligibility criteria before applying to become an officer or office assistant in regional rural banks of India.

IBPS Recruitment 2021: Follow these steps to apply for PO, Clerk posts

STEP 1: Visit the IBPS's official website www.ibps.in
STEP 2: Cick on the application link scrolling on the top of the homepage
STEP 3: Click on the relevant link for the post you want to apply
STEP 4. Register yourself by providing the required information correctly
STEP 5. Enter mobile number and email address
STEP 6: After registration, log in using the credentials
STEP 7: Fill in the IBPS RRB form
STEP 8: Pay the application fee
STEP 9: Upload the required documents and submit the form
 

 

IBPS RRB Recruitment 2021: Application fee
 

Application Fees/ Intimation Charges (Online payment from June 8-28 both dates inclusive) 
SC/ST/PWBD candidates: Rs 175
Other categories: Rs 850 

 

Selection Process:

For the posts of Officers Scale I and Office Assistant (Multi-purpose) the examination will be two-tier i.e. the Online Examination will be held in two phases, Preliminary and Main. For posts of Officers, all selected candidates will have to appear for the interview round along with the prelims and main exam.
 

 

The tentative schedule:

Online registration including edit/modification of application by candidates: June 8-28
Payment of Application Fees: June 8-28
Download of call letters for Pre-Exam Training: July 9
Conduct of Pre-Exam Training: July 19-25
Download of call letters: Preliminary July/August 2021
Online Examination – Preliminary: August 2021
Result of Online exam – Preliminary: September 2021
Download of Call letter for Online exam – Mains/Single September 2021
Online Examination – Mains/Single: September/October 2021
Declaration of Result – Mains/Single (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October 2021
Download of call letters for interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2021
Conduct of interview (For Officers Scale I, II and III): October/November 2021
Provisional Allotment (For Officers Scale I, II and III & Office Assistant (Multipurpose): January 2022
Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the authorised IBPS website www.ibps.in for details and updates.
 

