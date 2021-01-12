हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ibps rrb

IBPS RRB PO result 2020 released on ibps.in, here's the direct link

Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Officer exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021. 

IBPS RRB PO result 2020 released on ibps.in, here&#039;s the direct link
File Photo

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the result of CRP-RRB-IX Recruitment of Officer Scale I preliminary exam on the official website on Monday (January 11). Candidates who have appeared for the IBPS RRB Officer exam can check their results online at ibps.in on or before January 18, 2021. 

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020​: How to check

STEP 1: Visit the official website-- ibps.in
STEP 2: Click on the link 'Click here to View Your Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP RRB IX - Officers Scale I'
STEP 3: Login using the registration number and password
STEP 4: Your IBPS RRB Officer Scale -1 result will be displayed on the screen
STEP 5: Download the results and take their print out for future reference

IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020​: Direct Link

Click here to check and download IBPS RRB Officers Scale 1 Result 2020

The IBPS conducted the preliminary online examination on September 12 and 13, 2020.

Candidates are required to secure minimum cut-off marks in the preliminary exam. Depending on the number of vacancies available, candidates in each category not exceeding three times of the declared vacancies in each state shall be called for the interview, subject to availability.  

