IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 job alert: Registration begins for over 1,800 posts on ibps.in, check details here

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: The Institute of Banking Personnel on Wednesday (November 3, 2021) started receiving applications for over 1,800 Specialist Officer (IBPS SO) posts.

The notification has been released on IBPS' official website (ibps.in) and interested candidates can check all the important details below.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Name and number of vacancies?

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) - 220

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) -- 884

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) -- 84

Law Officer (Scale I) -- 44

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) -- 61

Marketing Officer (Scale I) -- 535

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Important dates?

Online registration has started on November 3 and will continue till November 23.

The Online Examination – Preliminary will be conducted on December 26.

The Online Examination – Main will be held on January 30, 2022.

The interview is likely to be conducted in February/March 2022.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Age limit?

Minimum: 20 years Maximum: 30 years, ie, a candidate must have been born not earlier than November 2, 1991, and not later than November 01, 2001 (both dates inclusive).

Please note that candidates can only apply for one post and multiple applications will be summarily rejected.

