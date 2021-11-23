IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply for 1828 posts on ibps.in, direct link, other details here

New Delhi: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for Specialist Officer (IBPS SO) posts. The notification has been released for over 1,800 posts.

The interested candidates can check all the important details on IBPS' official website at ibps.in. It may be noted registration process commenced on November 3 and the last date for payment of fees is till today (November 23, 2021).

IBPS SO Recruitment: Important dates

Online registration has started on November 3 and will continue till November 23.

The Online Examination – Preliminary will be conducted on December 26.

The Online Examination – Main will be held on January 30, 2022.

The interview is likely to be conducted in February/March 2022.

IBPS SO Recruitment: Vacancy details

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) - 220

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) - 884

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) - 84

Law Officer (Scale I) - 44

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) -- 61

Marketing Officer (Scale I) - 535

Check official IBPS SO Recruitment 2021 advertisement

IBPS SO Recruitment: Age limit

Candidate should be born between November 2, 1991, and November 01, 2001.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit the official site of IBPS- ibps.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on “IBPS SO link available”

Step 3. In the new window, login to your account or register yourself

Step 5. Duly fill the application form

Step 6. Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Step 7. Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future need

IBPS SO Recruitment: Application fees

Candidates belonging to all other categories will have to pay Rs 850/- as application fees and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWBD category candidates will have to pay Rs 175/- as application fees.

Candidates need to note that they can only apply for one post. Here’s direct link to apply for IBPS SO Recruitment.

