IBPS SO Recruitment: Bumper Specialist Officer vacancies announced on ibps.in, check details here

IBPS SO Recruitment: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for over 1,800 Specialist Officer (IBPS SO) posts. The notification has been released on IBPS' official website at ibps.in and interested candidates can check all the important details including the name and number of vacancies, last date and age limit below.

IBPS SO Recruitment: Vacancy details

I.T. Officer (Scale-I) - 220

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I) -- 884

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I) -- 84

Law Officer (Scale I) -- 44

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I) -- 61

Marketing Officer (Scale I) -- 535

IBPS SO Recruitment: Important dates

Online registration has started on November 3 and will continue till November 23.

The Online Examination – Preliminary will be conducted on December 26.

The Online Examination – Main will be held on January 30, 2022.

The interview is likely to be conducted in February/March 2022.

IBPS SO Recruitment: Age limit

Minimum: 20 years and Maximum: 30 years, ie, a candidate should be born between November 2, 1991, and November 01, 2001.

Candidates need to note that they can only apply for one post.

