IIM Jammu Recruitment 2021: Vacancies announced for non-faculty posts at iimj.ac.in, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Management, Jammu is hiring for various Non-Faculty posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official site of IIM Jammu at iimj.ac.in.

The deadline to apply for the posts is November 14, 2021. The recruitment drive will fill vacancies for several posts including Web Designer and Accountant in IIM J.

Vacant posts:

Web Designer

Accountant

Junior Engineer

Office Assistant

Hostel Supervisor Female

Lower Divisional Clerk

Selection criteria:

For the posts of Level 8 and above, the selection will be made based on personal interviews.

For posts, level 6 and below, the selection will be made based on marks scored in written tests and skill tests.

Application fees:

Candidates have to shell out Rs 590 as the application fees. SC/ST and other reserved categories are exempted from paying application fees. Candidates will be required to pay the application fees online. No other payment mode will be accepted.

For eligibility and other details, read the official notification HERE.

