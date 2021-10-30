AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Nursing Officer posts, check pay scale and other details here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is hiring for the post of Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and other institutes. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at aiimsexams.org.

Candidates are advised to hurry up and apply fast as the deadline to submit the online application ends today (October 30, 2021) at 5 PM. In case of any error in the application form, candidates can make the correction from October 31, 2021 to November 1, 2021.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

AIIMS New Delhi

AIIMS Bathinda

AIIMS Deogarh

AIIMS Gorakhpur

AIIMS Jodhpur

AIIMS Kalyani

AIIMS Mangalagiri

AIIMS Nagpur

AIIMS Patna

AIIMS Rae Bareli

AIIMS Raipur

AIIMS Rajkot

AIIMS Rishikesh

AIIMS Vijaypur

AIIMS Bhopal

AIIMS Bhubneshwar

AIIMS Bilaspur

AIIMS Bibinagar

The number of vacancies for each will be notified later.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The minimum age of candidates must be 18 years, while the maximum age is 30 years to apply for AIIMS NORCET. Age relaxation shall be provided for candidates belonging to the reserved category, as per government rules.

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Salary

Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-, Group-B for AIIMS Delhi and other AIIMS

AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test-- NORCET (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test) 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021.

Before applying, candidates must check eligibility criteria and other details on the official notification.

