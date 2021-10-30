AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for Nursing Officer posts, check pay scale and other details here

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) is hiring for the post of Nursing Officers Group B in AIIMS Delhi and other institutes. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at aiimsexams.org.
Candidates are advised to hurry up and apply fast as the deadline to submit the online application ends today (October 30, 2021) at 5 PM. In case of any error in the application form, candidates can make the correction from October 31, 2021 to November 1, 2021.
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details
AIIMS New Delhi
AIIMS Bathinda
AIIMS Deogarh
AIIMS Gorakhpur
AIIMS Jodhpur
AIIMS Kalyani
AIIMS Mangalagiri
AIIMS Nagpur
AIIMS Patna
AIIMS Rae Bareli
AIIMS Raipur
AIIMS Rajkot
AIIMS Rishikesh
AIIMS Vijaypur
AIIMS Bhopal
AIIMS Bhubneshwar
AIIMS Bilaspur
AIIMS Bibinagar
The number of vacancies for each will be notified later.
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Age limit
The minimum age of candidates must be 18 years, while the maximum age is 30 years to apply for AIIMS NORCET. Age relaxation shall be provided for candidates belonging to the reserved category, as per government rules.
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Salary
Pay Band-2 of Rs.9300-34800 with Grade Pay of Rs.4600/-, Group-B for AIIMS Delhi and other AIIMS
AIIMS NORCET Recruitment 2021: Selection process
Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test-- NORCET (Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test) 2021 which is scheduled to be conducted on November 20, 2021.
Before applying, candidates must check eligibility criteria and other details on the official notification.