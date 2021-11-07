IIT Kanpur Recruitment: 95 vacancies announced for Junior Technician and other posts, check details here

New Delhi: IIT Kanpur has invited applications for various vacancies in junior technician, junior technical superintendent, driver, assistant registrar and other posts. Candidates can apply on the IIT Kanpur recruitment portal at oag.iitk.ac.in/Oa_Rec_Pg/.

Interested and eligible candidates should hurry as the last date to apply for the vacancies is November 16. The recruitment drive will fill up to 95 vacancies in the engineering institute.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Deputy Registrar: 3 posts

Assistant Registrar: 9 posts

Hindi officer: 1 post

Students’ counselor: 1 post

Junior technical superintendent: 12 posts

Junior Superintendent: 15 posts

Physical training instructor: 4 posts

Junior technician: 17 posts

Junior assistant: 31 posts

Driver: 1 post

To check eligibility criteria and other details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Selection process

Candidates will be required to appear for a written test along with a presentation in front of an expert panel. The shortlisted candidates will be called for an interview.

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Application fees

Candidates have to submit Rs 500 for group A posts and Rs 200 for group B and C posts. Candidates from SC, ST, PwD categories are exempted from paying application fees. Female candidates are also not required to pay the application fees.

