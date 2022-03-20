IMA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant and Associate Professor posts here, check eligibility criteria

New Delhi: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Assistant and Associate Professor posts. The academy is looking to fill 10 posts through thai recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned email ID or can send the application form to the postal address given below. It may be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement.

IMA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

Assistant Professor: 7 Posts

Associate Professor: 3 Posts

IMA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the qualifications, age limit and other requirements here- Detailed Notification

IMA Recruitment 2022: Where to Apply

The candidates will have to send the applications along with resume, educational qualification, API score sheet as per UGC regulations 2018 along with self attested copies of credentials to the address below within 15 days from publication of this notification. The address is Principal, ACC Wing, Indian Military Academy, Dehrudun- 248007.

