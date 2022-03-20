हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Military Academy

IMA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant and Associate Professor posts here, check eligibility criteria

The last date to apply for the posts is within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement. 

IMA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant and Associate Professor posts here, check eligibility criteria
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Indian Military Academy (IMA) has invited applications from eligible candidates for Assistant and Associate Professor posts. The academy is looking to fill 10 posts through thai recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online by sending the filled up application form to the mentioned email ID or can send the application form to the postal address given below. It may be noted that the last date to apply for the posts is within 15 days from the date of publication of advertisement. 

IMA Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

  • Assistant Professor: 7 Posts
  • Associate Professor: 3 Posts

IMA Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who wish to apply for the posts can check the qualifications, age limit and other requirements here- Detailed Notification 

IMA Recruitment 2022: Where to Apply 

The candidates will have to send the applications along with resume, educational qualification, API score sheet as per UGC regulations 2018 along with self attested copies of credentials to the address below within 15 days from publication of this notification. The address is Principal, ACC Wing, Indian Military Academy, Dehrudun- 248007.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Indian Military AcademyIndian Military Academy (IMA)IMARecruitment 2022Sarkari naukari 2022government jobs 2022
Next
Story

NIA Recruitment 2022: Apply for Assistant SI and Head Constable posts on nia.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT13M16S

Russia Ukraine War Update: Russian army's major attack in Mariupol