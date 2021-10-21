Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 job alert: Applications invited for sarkari naukri Income Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts, check eligibility, age and other details incometaxdelhi.org direct link here

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is seeking application from meritorious sportepersons for recruitment to various posts. The applications fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be reccruited to Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff posts across Delhi Region.

The last day to apply for the position is November 15, 2021. But, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 21 posts

* Tax Assistant- 11

* Stenographer- 5

* Multi-Tasking Staff- 5

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

FOR DIRECT LINK CLICK HERE

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applicants can send their applications to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002.

Notably, applicant must enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

1. Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.

2. Certificates of Educational qualifications.

3. Sports/games certificates as mentioned at S.No. 05 above.

4. SC/ST/OBC caste certificate.

5. Copy of Aadhar Card

6. Latest colored photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation.

