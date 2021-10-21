हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Income Tax department

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 job alert: Applications invited for sarkari naukri Income Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts, check eligibility, age and other details incometaxdelhi.org direct link here

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: For details on eligibility criteria, age and how to apply scroll below.

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021 job alert: Applications invited for sarkari naukri Income Tax Assistant, Stenographer and other posts, check eligibility, age and other details incometaxdelhi.org direct link here
Image used for representational purpose

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: The Income Tax Department is seeking application from meritorious sportepersons for recruitment to various posts. The applications fulfilling the eligibility criteria will be reccruited to Tax Assistant, Stenographer Grade 2 and Multi Tasking Staff posts across Delhi Region. 

The last day to apply for the position is November 15, 2021. But, candidates domiciled in the North Eastern States, Andaman Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala can apply till November 30, 2021. 

Check Income Tax Department notification here 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Total vacancies- 21 posts 

* Tax Assistant- 11
* Stenographer- 5
* Multi-Tasking Staff- 5 

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

Tax Assistant - Candidate should have a degree from a recognized University or equivalent and should have a Data Entry Speed of 8,000 Key depressions per hour.

Stenographer- Eligible candidate should have passed class 12th or equivalent examination.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Candidate should have a 10th class pass or equivalent from a recognized board or university.

FOR DIRECT LINK CLICK HERE

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: How to apply

The applicants can send their applications to the Deputy Commissioner, Income Tax Department, 3rd Floor, Room No. 378A, Central Revenue Building, I.P. Estate, New Delhi – 110002. 

Notably, applicant must enclose attested copies of the following certificates:

1. Matriculation/SSC or equivalent certificate for proof of age.
2. Certificates of Educational qualifications.
3. Sports/games certificates as mentioned at S.No. 05 above.
4. SC/ST/OBC caste certificate.
5. Copy of Aadhar Card
6. Latest colored photograph duly attested by a Gazetted Officer

Income Tax Department Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidate should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts however, relaxation of 5 years will be given to OBC category candidates as per government rules. Whereas, SC / ST category candidates will get 10 years relaxation. 

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Income Tax departmentIT Department Recruitment 2021Jobscareer
Next
Story

UPSC Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Last date to apply for Senior Grade and other posts ends soon, check upsc.gov.in for details

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Government of India released the song after crossing 100 crore corona vaccination mark