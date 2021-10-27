India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Two days left to apply for over 260 Gramin Dak Sevak posts at appost.in, check details

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications from eligible candidates for the selection and engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). The notification has been issued for over 260 posts in the Jammu and Kashmir postal circle at India Post's official website (https://appost.in/gdsonline).

Interested candidates need to hurry up as the registration process ends in two days.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Name of vacancies

Branch Postmaster (BPM)

Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM)

Dak Sevak

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

As many as 266 vacancies have been announced, of which, 119 are for General, 24 for EWS, 65 for OBC, 29 for SC, 23 for ST and 6 for PWD categories.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Interested candidates should be between 18 and 40 as on September 30, 2021. Relaxation is there for reserved categories.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Educational qualification

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).



A candidate should have studied the local language at least up to 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Eligible candidates can apply till October 29, 2021.

