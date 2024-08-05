India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Last Date To Apply Today For More Than 44,000 Posts At indiapostgdsonline.gov.in- Check Details Here

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: India Post will close the registration process for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) posts on August 5, 2024. Candidates interested in applying for India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 can find the direct link on the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in. The registration process began on July 15, 2024.The correction window for the India Post GDS Recruitment 2024 will be available from August 6 to August 8, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 44,228 positions within the organization.

“The Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained/ conversion of Grades/Points to marks in Secondary School Examination of 10th standard of recognised Boards aggregated to percentage to the accuracy of 4 decimals,”reads the official notification.

Applicants will also have the chance to edit their applications from August 6 to August 8, 2024. Applicants must have a valid email ID and mobile number to receive notifications from the authorities. They must be present during document verification with all required documents. Please note that fees, once paid, are non-refundable.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Eligibility

Candidates should preferably reside in areas where vacancies are available to receive preference. They must be Indian citizens and have a minimum educational qualification of passing Class 10th (Matriculation) from a recognized board. The age limit is 18 to 40 years as of August 5, 2024, with upper age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

1. Visit the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

2. Register yourself as an applicant.

3. Ensure you have an active email ID and mobile number to create a registration number and password.

4. Pay the application fee.

5. Complete the online application.

6. Select your preferred Division and exercise options in the application form after verifying your Registration Number and Mobile Number.

7. Upload a recent photograph and signature in the specified format and sizes when submitting the online application.

8. Choose the Divisional Head of the division where you are applying for document verification at a later stage.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2024: Application Fee

Applicants must pay a fee of Rs 100 for each of the posts announced in their preferred division. All female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and transwomen applicants, however, are exempt from paying the application fee.