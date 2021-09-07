हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
India Post

India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced, check last date and other details

Interested candidates can ONLY apply ONLINE. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced, check last date and other details

New Delhi: As part of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 drive, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the selection and engagement to various Gramin Dak Sevaks posts. There are as many as 4,845 vacancies that have been announced for the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles. 

Interested candidates should note that ONLY ONLINE applications will be accepted. Candidates who desire to apply will have to register themselves in the portal at https://appost.in/gdsonline.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is being conducted for 4,845 vacancies of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Qualification

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). A candidate should also have compulsory knowledge of the local language. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is also there. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Last date

The registration has already begun on August 23 and will continue till September 22, 2021.

Interested candidates can visit India Post's official website at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ to check the registration link and official advertisement.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India PostIndia Post GDS Recruitment 2021Jobs
Next
Story

SAI Recruitment 2021: Sports Authority announces 100 vacancies for coaches, here’s how to apply

Must Watch

PT24M48S

Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): 'Afghan revolution' against Pakistan?