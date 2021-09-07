India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced, check last date and other details

New Delhi: As part of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 drive, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the selection and engagement to various Gramin Dak Sevaks posts. There are as many as 4,845 vacancies that have been announced for the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles.

Interested candidates should note that ONLY ONLINE applications will be accepted. Candidates who desire to apply will have to register themselves in the portal at https://appost.in/gdsonline.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Name of posts and number of vacancies

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand is being conducted for 4,845 vacancies of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Qualification

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). A candidate should also have compulsory knowledge of the local language. The candidate should have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on August 23, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is also there.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Last date

The registration has already begun on August 23 and will continue till September 22, 2021.

Interested candidates can visit India Post's official website at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ to check the registration link and official advertisement.