India Post Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 2,300 vacancies, check details

Please note that ONLY online applications will be accepted and candidates who desire to apply will have to register themselves in the portal first.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2021: Few days left to apply for over 2,300 vacancies, check details
Representational Image

New Delhi: As part of the India Post GDS Recruitment 2021 drive, applications have been invited from eligible candidates for the selection and engagement to the several Gramin Dak Sevaks posts. There are over 2,300 vacancies that have been announced for the WEST BENGAL CIRCLE. 

Please note that ONLY online applications will be accepted and candidates who desire to apply will have to register themselves in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline. The last date to apply is August 19, 2021. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Name of post and number of vacancies

The Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment 2021 drive is being conducted for 2,357 posts of Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit 

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts is 18 and 40 years respectively as on July 20, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories is also there.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Educational Qualification

(i) Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects).  

(ii) Compulsory knowledge of the local language and the candidate should have studied it at least up to  10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects].

Interested candidates can also visit India Post's official website at https://appost.in/gdsonline/ to check the registration link and official advertisement.

Tags:
India Post RecruitmentIndia Post Recruitment 2021Jobs
