India Post GDS Recruitment

India Post GDS Recruitment: Bumper vacancies announced for Gramin Dak Sevak posts at appost.in, check details

Scroll down to check the name and number of posts, educational qualifications, age limit and other details.

New Delhi: As part of its 2021 recruitment drive, India Post has announced several vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS). Applications have been invited from eligible candidates for over 250 vacancies have been announced for the Jammu and Kashmir postal circle.

Check all the details below.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Name and number of posts

As many as 266 vacancies have been announced to the following posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks -- Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks. 119 vacant posts are for the unreserved category. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as on September 30, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is there for reserved categories. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Educational qualification

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]. The candidate is also required to furnish a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

India Post GDS Recruitment: How to apply

1. Only ONLINE applications will be accepted.

2. A candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.

3. On the portal, a candidate needs to provide his name, father's name, mobile number, Date of Birth, gender, community, the state in which class X passed, board in which class X, and other such details. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Last date to apply

The registration process is underway since September 30, and will continue will October 29, 2021.

Visit India Post's official website to view the detailed notification.

