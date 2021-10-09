हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post

India Post GDS Recruitment: Golden opportunity for 10 pass outs, apply for over 250 vacancies at appost.in

India Post GDS Recruitment: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website of India Post- appost.in.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Golden opportunity for 10 pass outs, apply for over 250 vacancies at appost.in

India Post GDS Recruitment: India Post announced recruitment for Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) vacancies seeking applications from eligible candidates in the Jammu and Kashmir postal circle. As many as 250 vacancies have been announced. 

The registration process is underway and the last date to apply is October 29, 2021. Visit India Post's official website at appost.in to apply.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Vacancy details

Vacancies have been announced to posts of Gramin Dak Sevaks -- Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Age limit

The minimum and maximum age is between 18 and 40 years as on September 30, 2021. Permissible relaxation in the upper age limit is there for reserved categories. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Educational criteria

A candidate should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). The candidate should also have studied the local language at least up to the 10th standard [as compulsory or elective subjects]. The candidate is also required to furnish a Basic Computer Training Course Certificate of at least 60 days duration from any Computer Training Institute.

India Post GDS Recruitment: How to apply

1. Only ONLINE applications will be accepted.

2. A candidate who desires to apply online will have to register himself/herself in the portal through https://indiapost.gov.in or https://appost.in/gdsonline.

3. On the portal, a candidate needs to provide his name, father's name, mobile number, Date of Birth, gender, community, the state in which class X passed, board in which class X, and other such details. 

India Post GDS Recruitment: Last date to apply

 

