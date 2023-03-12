India Post GDS Result 2023 OUT On indiapost.gov.in, Direct Link To Download State-wise Merit List Here

India Post GDS Result 2023: The Department of Posts has declared the results for the posts of Gramin Dak Sevak or the India Post GDS Result 2023. India Post has published the list of shortlisted candidates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 on its official website- indiapost.gov.in. Candidates can now check the India Post GDS Result PDF on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

India Post GDS Results has been declared for all the circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Here's how to download India Post GDS Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapost.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ tab

Step 4: Now click on the region for which you have applied

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF 2023, and check for your name.