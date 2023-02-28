India Post GDS Result 2023: State-wise Merit List Likely in March On indiapost.gov.in, Check Date, Time And More Here

India Post GDS Result 2023: India Post will soon declare the results for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in the organisation. India Post will publish the list of selected candidates for India Post GDS Recruitment 2023 on its official website- indiapost.gov.in. The India Post GDS Result 2023 will be released in PDF format and the PDF will contain the names of the selected candidates. India Post GDS Result 2023 is expected to be released in the month of March however, an official confirmation on the release date and time is awaited.

India Post GDS Results will be released for all the circles including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, North East, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Here's how to download India Post GDS Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website- indiapost.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Shortlisted Candidates’ Tab then click on the region for which you have applied

Step 3: Download India Post GDS Result PDF 2023, and check for your name.

The India Post completed the registration process for recruitment to the post of Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) on 16 February 2023 at indiapostgdsonline.gov.