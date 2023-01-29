India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Over 40,000 Vacancies of BPM, ABPM, Dak Sevaks Released at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Recruitment 2023: The Department of Posts has invited applications from eligible applicants for the engagement of Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). According to the notification released on India Post's official website at www.indiapostgdsonline.gov.in, the 2023 GDS recruitment drive is being held for over 40,000 vacant posts of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM) and Dak Sevaks. Ravi Pahwa, the Assistant Director General at the Department of Posts, said that the applicants will be shortlisted for engagement on the basis of a system-generated merit list.

"The selection of the applicants will be subject to verification of the original documents by the verifying Authority chosen by the applicant at the time of application. This is further subject to verification by the Engaging Authority if it is different from the Verifying Authority. The Engaging Authority for BPM is the Divisional head while the Sub Divisional head is the Engaging Authority in case of ABPM/Dak Sevak," he said.

"The list of applicants shortlisted for engagement will be released by the Department on its website and GDS Online Portal. Applicants are advised to visit the website/Portal on regular basis for the latest updates," Pahwa said.

India Post Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply

-- Registration/Application Submission Start Date: 27.01.2023 to 16.02.2023.

-- Edit/Correction Window for Applicant: 17.02.2023 to 19.02.2023.

India Post GDS Recruitment 2023: Educational qualification

-- The applicants should have the Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard having passed in Mathematics and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education by the Government of India/State Governments/Union Territories in India.

-- The applicants should also have studied the local language at least up to Secondary standard as compulsory or elective subjects.

India Post Recruitment: Age limit for Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), Dak Sevaks

As on 16.02.2023:

-- Minimum age: 18

-- Maximum age: 40

Post Office GDS Recruitment 2023: Fee for BPM, ABPM, Dak Sevaks posts

A fee of Rs 100 is to be paid by the applicants.

Payment of fee is exempted for all female applicants, SC/ST applicants, PwD applicants, and Transwomen applicants.

Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment: How to apply

Applications can only be submitted online at www.indiapostgdsonline.in.

It is notable that the applications received from any other mode shall not be entertained.