India Post Recruitment 2021: 1421 vacancies for Gramin Dak Sevaks released on indiapost.gov.in

New Delhi: India Post has invited applications to fill up 1421 vacancies for the post of Gramin Dak Sevak in the Kerala circle. The openings are for three profiles namely Branch Postmaster, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Dak Sevak.

Interested candidates can visit the official portal of India Post on indiapost.gov.in to apply for the openings.

The window for registration, fee and submission of online application opened on March 8. The last date to apply is April 7, 2021.

India Post GDS Recruitment: Important Dates

Opening date of application: March 8, 2021

Closing date of application: April 7, 2021

India Post GDS Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

The candidates should have a Secondary School Examination pass certificate of 10th standard with passing marks in Mathematics, the local language, and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects) conducted by any recognized Board of School Education.

Here is the Direct Link to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021.

How to apply for India Post GDS Recruitment 2021?

Step 1: Visit the official website of India Post on indiapost.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the "Opportunities" link available at the bottom of the homepage

Step 3: Click on the "Online GDS Recruitment" link

Alternatively, click on the Direct Link mentioned above.

Step 4: Complete the Registration from the link provided

Step 5: Pay the application fee using the "Fee Payment" link

Step 6: Click on "Apply Online" and fill up the application

Step 7: Upload relevant documents

Step 8: Submit Post preferences

Step 9: Preview and take a print out. Completion of these three steps will only be treated as submission of application.