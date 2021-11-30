हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post Recruitment 2021

India Post Recruitment 2021: 60 vacancies released at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Interested candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

India Post Recruitment: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has announced as many as 60 vacancies on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The Department has invited applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

Eligible and interested Indian candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson is being conducted for the following posts:

  • Postal/ Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Service Offices.
  • Postman in Post Offices.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Post Offices or Railway Mail Service offices.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Postal Assistant - 31
  • Sorting Assistant - 11
  • Postman - 05
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 13 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 31, 2021

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age. 

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

  • Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).
  • Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates can apply till December 31, 2021.

Check India Post Recruitment official notification

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
