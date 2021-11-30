India Post Recruitment 2021: 60 vacancies released at indiapost.gov.in, details here

India Post Recruitment: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has announced as many as 60 vacancies on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The Department has invited applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

Eligible and interested Indian candidates can scroll down to check all the important details.

The recruitment of eligible sportsperson is being conducted for the following posts:

Postal/ Sorting Assistant in Post Offices or Railway Mail Service Offices.

in Post Offices or Railway Mail Service Offices. Postman in Post Offices.

in Post Offices. Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Post Offices or Railway Mail Service offices.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 31

- 31 Sorting Assistant - 11

- 11 Postman - 05

05 Multi-Tasking Staff - 13

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit as on December 31, 2021

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age. Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100). Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100). Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date to apply

Candidates can apply till December 31, 2021.

