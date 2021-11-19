हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
India Post

India Post Recruitment 2021 (Jharkhand): Apply for PA, MTS and Postman posts on indiapost.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Department of Posts' Office of the Cheif Postmaster General of Jharkhand Circle has issued a notification for several vacancies. The department has invited applications from eligible Indian candidates for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'sportspersons' from open market under 'sports quota'. 

India post is looking to fill Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman and Multi-Tasking Staff vacancies through this recruitment drive. 

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on India Post's official website at www.indiapost.gov.in. The Iast date to apply for the posts is November 25, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant - 06
  • Postman - 05
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - 08

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

  • Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant: Candidates need to be between 18 to 27 years of age on January 01, 2021.
  • Postman: Candidates need to be between 18 to 27 years of age on January 01, 2021.
  • Multi-Tasking Staff: Candidates need to be between 18 to 25 years of age on January 01, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

  • Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)
  • Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)
  • Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) 

Click here to read official notification

India Post Recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates will have to send their applications in the prescribed format, mentioned in the application form on www.indiapost.gov.in, at the following address: The Assistant Postmaster General (Staff), O/o the Chief Postmaster General, Jharkhand Circle, Ranchi-834002.

