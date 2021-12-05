India Post Recruitment 2021: Several vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check important details here

India Post Recruitment 2021: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, has several vacancies on its official website (www.indiapost.gov.in).

The Department has invited applications for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

The Department said that recruitment is being conducted for Postal/ Sorting Assistants, Postmans and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Number of vacancies

Postal Assistant - 31

- 31 Sorting Assistant - 11

- 11 Postman - 05

05 Multi-Tasking Staff - 13

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As on December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Postman: As on December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Multi-Tasking Staff: As on December 31, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100).

- Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100). Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100).

Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100). Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Last date

Eligible and interested Indian candidates need to apply by December 31, 2021.

