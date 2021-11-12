India Post Recruitment 2021: Last day to apply for PA, MTS and Postman posts on indiapost.gov.in, details here

New Delhi: The Department of Posts' office of the Cheif Postmaster General (Delhi Circle) has released a notification for many posts in the organisation. The department has invited applications from interested Indian candidates for the post of Postal Assistant, Postman and Multi Tasking Staff under 'sports quota'.

The department is looking to fill up to 220 vacant posts through this recruitment drive. The notification for the recruitment drive has been issued on India Post's official website- www.indiapost.gov.in.

The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for the posts is November 12, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 72

Postman - 90

Multi-Tasking Staff - 59

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: As on November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age.

Multi-Tasking Staff: As on November 12, 2021, a candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Scale of Pay

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100)

Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100)

Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900)

India Post Recruitment 2021: Here's how to apply

Interested candidates can apply ONLINE on India Posts' official website (www.indiapost.gov.in). Candidates can also submit applications via post along with their relevant documents to the following address: AD (Recrtt.), O/o CPMG, Delhi Circle, Meghadoot Bhawan, New Delhi - 110001.

