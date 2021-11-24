India Post Recruitment 2021: Various vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, check details here

New Delhi: The Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, has invited applications for the recruitment of over 250 vacancies. The notification has been issued to invite Indian candidates for the 'Direct Recruitment' of meritorious 'Sportspersons' from the open market under 'SPORTS QUOTA'.

This recruitment drive of the Department of Posts, Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra will fill vacancies of years up to 2020 in the Maharashtra Postal Circle.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website at www.indiapost.gov.in. Candidates need to note that the last day to apply for the vacancies is November 27, 2021 (6 PM).

India Post Recruitment 2021: Posts available

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/SBCO / Administrative Offices / Sub Ordinate Offices

Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service offices

Postman (PM) in Post Offices/Mail Guard in Railway Mail Services offices

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) in Administrative Offices / Post Offices/ Railway Mail Service offices

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Postal Assistant - 93

Sorting Assistant - 09

Postman - 113

Multi-Tasking Staff - 42

Read India Post Recruitment 2021 official notification

India Post Recruitment 2021: Age limit

Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant post: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age on November 27, 2021.

Postman: A candidate must be between 18 to 27 years of age on November 27, 2021.

Multi-Tasking Staff: A candidate must be between 18 to 25 years of age on November 27, 2021.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Salary details

Postal/Sorting Assistant - Level 4 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 25,500-81,100) plus admissible allowances.

Postman - Level 3 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 21,700-69,100) plus admissible allowances.

Multi-Tasking Staff - Level 1 in the Pay Matrix (Rs 18,000-56,900) plus admissible allowances

Live TV